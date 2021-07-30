DrSwamp Thing is an American comedy film based on the 1980s horror genre, directed by Wes Craven. All goes well. And what’s going well at the box office gets a sequel, a sequel. A few years later there was the movie “The Return of the Swamp”, which was shown to the audience in German cinemas as “The Green Thing from the Swamp”. It didn’t go well, that was the end of it. In Tokyo, there was a sequel to American Swimmers on Friday, which no one really expected at that moment, but what one should have expected. Because the thing that had to be seen came from the swamp. It was directed by Ryan Murphy, backstroke swimmer.

Murphy was one of the favorites in the 200m rematch and lost. Yevgeny Mikhailovich Railo left him behind by 88 hundredths of a second. The Russian took 1:53.27 minutes, and no one has ever been faster at the Olympics. At the awards ceremony, Tchaikovsky’s First Piano Concerto, which was first performed in the United States, was an outstanding testament to the great art of the great Russians. However, the fact that it is played in Tokyo when Rylow or his countrymen win the competition has something to do with the swamp.