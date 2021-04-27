Munich brings the favorites – Nagelsmann follows Flick-Sport at Bayern

The 33-year-old will coach Bayern Munich starting next season. He moves from Leipzig to the record champions.

Julian Nagelsmann, formerly serving German league rival RB Leipzig, will succeed Hansi Flick at Bayern as expected. The 33-year-old receives a contract until 2026. This was confirmed by the Munich team on Tuesday. Bayern Munich previously complied with Flick’s request and ended the 2023 contract at the end of the season.

The Munich-based company is said to be paying a world record fee of € 25 million for Nagelsmann, a rising star on the German coaching scene. Never has this much been paid for a coach. Nagelsmann’s contract with the RB was in effect until 2023.

It is special for me to be a coach at Bayern Munich.

Julian’s contract, which lasts only five years, shows the extent of his relationship with Bayern Munich. Bayern Board Member Oliver Kahn said, “I am convinced that we will shape the sporting future of Bayern Munich with great success with Julian Nagelsmann.”

Nagelsmann stressed that he was leaving Leipzig with “a sad heart”. But he “has never hidden the fact that the coaching position at Bayern Munich appeals to me and that I would be happy to take on this job if this unique opportunity arises. It is special for me to take up the position of coach at Bayern Munich.”

Flick soon to be the national coach?

For Flick, the road to the DFB is now free. He is considered the favorite to succeed the national coach Joachim Loew, who will give up after the European Championship (June 11 – July 11). Flick has won six titles with Bayern Munich since taking office in November 2019. A renewed German championship victory is imminent.

President Herbert Heiner affirmed that Flick “will always have a place in the history books of Bayern Munich.” Working at Bayern was, according to Flick, “a very big honor”.