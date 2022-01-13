Mueller Melch: Theo Muller makes his son head of the supervisory board

Plus

Stefan Muller has already worked in the company before, then the 54-year-old went his own way. Now the eldest son of the patriarch of the company gets an important position.

From

Stefan Stahl

Theo Muller took over the dairy company that his grandfather founded in 1971 from his father Aretsried in a Augsburg. The 81-year-old now started with just four employees and has built a conglomerate of companies that now has around 34,000 employees. The turnover of the milk empire of Swabia has recently increased from about six to about seven billion euros. The work of the life of the patriarch is indisputable, which to this day allows people from his environment to acquire tremendous business acumen. Heiner Camps, 66, who created the large-scale bakery of the same name, was an old companion and close friend of Theo Muller. For example, he once said of the man who pushed Yogurt all the way forward with a corner: “I respect him as a person and as an entrepreneur.”

This article does not end here, it is reserved for our subscribers. Unfortunately, your browser settings prevent us from displaying a reference to our subscription offer at this point. If you like to read, you can test the PLUS+ offer here. If you are already subscribed to PLUS+, Please login here .

This article does not end here, it is reserved for our subscribers. Unfortunately, your browser settings prevent us from displaying a reference to our subscription offer at this point. If you like to read, you can test the PLUS+ offer here.

Topics tracking