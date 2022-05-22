Ms. Deborah James Rose in honor of: Deborah James: Rose is named after the critically ill presenter – Panorama

Deborah James, 40, BBC podcast host, now has a rose named after her. Photo: Landmark Media. [email protected] Tel: 00 44 20 7033 3830 / ImageCollect





Deborah James was awarded a special honor: a variety of roses is named after the presenter who suffers from cancer. One goal is to raise money for cancer research in the UK.

BBC broadcast presenter Deborah James, 40, shared a photo on Instagram on Friday announcing that Warda would be named after her. James, who was seriously ill with cancer, cried when rose breeders from the World of Roses approached her and asked.

Mrs. Deborah James Rose aims to serve a noble cause

The presenter also wrote in the post that “The Dame Deborah James Rose” can be pre-ordered. The flower will be available later in the fall. She is particularly pleased that £2.50 from the sale of each rose will be donated to her ‘Bowelbabe’ fund. This will raise money for cancer research in the UK.

The number of roses presented at the end of May at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show is limited. “I can’t wait for my family to grow them everywhere this fall,” James says. “The rose is my favorite flower and I hope this flower lights up everyone’s smile,” she wrote.

The rose will forever be remembered by Deborah James

The photo posted by James shows the “Mrs. Deborah James Rose” with white petals on the outside and soft pink on the inside. He touches her deeply and gives her the “most beautiful thoughts” in which this variety can now be grown forever. Perhaps one day she will decorate her daughter Eloise’s wedding bouquet (12), hopes the mother, who is receiving palliative treatment in a hospice for colon cancer.

The terminally ill Deborah James has also received much appreciation from the royal family for her charitable commitment and her fight against cancer. Queen Elizabeth II (96) awarded her the title of “Lady” in May – a term corresponding to a woman’s knighthood of “sir”. The rose that is named after her now bears this as well. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 57, addressed her family, who are supporting her at this difficult time, with the words “My thoughts are with you and Deborah should know she has the love and gratitude of the country.”





