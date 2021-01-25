MrBeast will literally send your message to the moon: How to get in

After the medium broadcast show Harry was permanently banned because his account was created when he was under 13, Twitch viewers indicated that other broadcasters in a similar situation did not face the same consequences.

Twitch regularly faces scrutiny over its moderation decisions and broadcast bans, which often creates confusion about what exactly the rules allow.

The DMCA Drama Since October, many live creators have let strip their channels of content for fear of removal, and Twitch’s TOS policy change has also restricted use of Words like “simp” The signs were left in fear of inadvertently breaking the rules.

The average 15-year-old Harry was banned from the Twitch partnership earlier in January due to the fact that he submitted his account before the age of 13, after waiting 72 days for a response to his request.

For anyone wondering what this is why, tomorrow I’m going to make a video that talks about everything. I am allowed to create another account but i just lost almost 90k followers https://t.co/B68SpBjZGF – AverageHarry (READ PINNED) (HarryButAverage) January 23, 2021

Although that was already a very heavy blow, things got worse on January 23rd. It was banned from perma. “I am allowed to create another account, but I just lost nearly 90,000 followers,” he said on Twitter.

But now Twitch users are noticing some inconsistencies in Twitch’s decision to ban Harry, As popular viewers, with millions of followers, they also created their accounts when they were younger than 13 – but never faced a ban.

One user indicated that 16-year-old TommyInnit had an account of his own when he was only 11 years old, but he didn’t experience the same issues in terms of partner status and ban. User called it “gross hypocrisy” from Twitch.

Another commentator noted that many Fortnite players are all in a similar situation, and it is possible that some of them started their accounts when they were under the age of 13. When they are younger than 13 – and some are as young as 10.

No way Twitch will actually do that. Age when creating the account

Buga (3.8 million followers) – 12 years old

Benjyfishy (2.8 million followers) – 10 years

Mongraal (3.8 million followers) – 12 years old

Talk (3.9 million followers) – 10 years

TommyInnit (3.3 million followers) – 11 years old ONSCREEN (onscreenlol) January 23, 2021

If Twitch follows a ban on all operators who made their accounts when they were under 13, even if they are over that age since then, that sure will be bad news for the many large communities on the site.

However, it is also possible that there are provisions within Twitch TOS that represent these discrepancies, which means that some operators are still allowed to keep their accounts according to the rules, even if they made their accounts before the age of 13.

The reason for the 13-year-old limit is linked to COPPA laws, which aim to protect young people online. In 2019, Google and YouTube had to pay a record $ 170 million to settle the COPPA lawsuits.

Harry revealed that he only signed up for Twitch two months before he turned 13, saying, “I’ve only had two years and nearly 2,000 hours streamed just getting taken away because I signed up two months ago.”

Actually a heartbreaking man, I spent two years and nearly 2,000 hours jostling just to take it away because I signed up two months early. I will post a video tomorrow with my new account, i would appreciate id if you can all share – AverageHarry (READ PINNED) (HarryButAverage) January 23, 2021

Harry fans are now looking to Twitch for answers on the confusing situation.

Average Harry creates a new account on Twitch

As allowed to do so, AverageHarry has now created a new account on Twitch, and requested it Fans to follow him there.

Hey Twitter, my 90,000 followers account was permanently suspended last night for a mistake I made 3 years ago And I need your help (RT’s appreciated)https://t.co/XpECAgGo0X pic.twitter.com/hnKp06dGqC – AverageHarry (READ PINNED) (HarryButAverage) January 23, 2021

Within 24 hours of opening the account, it has already gained 3,700 followers, and will start working to reach five numbers soon. But getting back to his original 90,000 job will be a challenge.