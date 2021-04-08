Mozilla: No more Firefox for Fire TV and Echo Show

Effective April 30, 2021, Firefox will no longer be available for Fire TV devices from Amazon. The Fire TV Stick, which also turns old TVs into smart TVs, is affected. Additionally, support for Amazon Echo Show will end. The browser version will not receive security updates in the future, but it can still be used on Fire TV devices. However, it will not be possible to reinstall via the official app store. Once you uninstall the browser, the history is forever.

Users who set Firefox as their default browser will be redirected to Amazon Silk starting April 30th. Mozilla announces the end of “Firefox for Fire TV” On the help page Silk is recommended as an alternative. This can be started by voice control with the command “Alexa, open Silk”. The help page does not provide a reason for support ending.

Firefox as an alternative to the YouTube app

Firefox for Fire TV launched around the same time as Amazon Silk. Since the end of 2017, users have been able to install the Mozilla browser directly from the Fire TV app store. This possibility was waiting impatiently: at that time, Google pulled its YouTube app for Fire TV, much to the annoyance of many users. The background was a dispute between Amazon and Google, which was only settled in the summer of 2019. Since then, the YouTube app has been made available again for Fire TV.



