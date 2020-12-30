Moynihan Train Hall brings art to Penn Station

Sunlight is not usually associated with the filthy basement atmosphere enveloping passengers passing through the Penn Station.

But natural light is pouring through the new Moynihan Train Hall Through its enormous 92-foot ceiling it lights up another surprise: permanent installations by some of the world’s most famous artists.

Kehinde WileyAnd the Stan Douglas And artist duo Elmgreen & Dragset We have key pieces prominently on display in the new $ 1.6 billion train hall scheduled to open on Friday, providing an expansion of Concourse space at Penn Station and serving customers of Amtrak and Long Island Rail Road. The hall he designed Architectural firm SOM, Also connected to subway lines, although they are a bit far.