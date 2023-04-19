Motorsports – USA MotoGP World Championship: Folger scores – Raines wins – Sport

AUSTIN (AP) — Jonas Folger finished the motorcycle race at the US Grand Prix in the points. The 29-year-old Bavarian started as a replacement for the injured Spaniard Paul Espargaro, capitalizing on his high failure rate and being seeded 12th.

Only 13 of the 22 drivers managed to finish at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin. Stefan Bradl (Honda), who took over the works Honda from former World Champion Marc Marquez of Spain, was on his way to 11th, but crashed in Texas shortly before the end of the race.

Spaniard Alex Raines (Honda) beat Italian Luca Marini (Ducati). Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) of France completed the podium. Italian Marco Bizicchi (Ducati) finished sixth, consolidating his lead in the championship. World Champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) of Italy won Saturday’s sprint race, but retired from the main race after crashing while leading.

Lukas Tulovic retired from Moto2 World Championship racing shortly after the start. The 22-year-old from Eberbach drove his first race of the season in Austin. Tolović missed the first two Grands Prix due to injury. The German hopeful started the race from 23rd and crashed on the first lap. Next weekend’s MotoGP World Championship race will take place in Jerez (Spain) in two weeks.

