Motorsports – Press comments on the Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna – sport

Berlin (AFP) – Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has won the chaotic Imola Formula 1 race.

Dutchman Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain relegated to second place in the second Grand Prix of the year on Sunday. His compatriot Lando Norris came in third. Hamilton leads the tournament by just one point.

The international press writes:

Great Britain: Daily Mail: “Max Verstappen won the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix – winner on a turbulent day at Imola. The Dutchman started from third on the grid to Lewis Hamilton with a great start, who finished second, overtaking the first lap.”

The Sun: “Lewis Hamilton is incredibly back after an early mistake and finished second behind dominant Max Verstappen at Imola. Hamilton beat Lando Norris by two terms remaining, and couldn’t get Dutch Verstappen.

The Guardian: “Both Hamilton and Verstappen have won second place now, but the world champion leads the title race by one point thanks to Imola’s fastest lap. He acknowledged his disqualification after his mistake, and hopes for eighth place. The title could be deeply affected.”

Italy: “La Gazzetta dello Sport”: “The exciting Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna with a sovereign victory for the Dutchman over Red Bull over the world champion, who catches up after a ride in the gravel.”

Corriere dello Sport: “Leclerc is fourth in Imola, Ferrari is competitive again. Moenegas talks about a very positive day.”

Tuttosport: “Verstappen wins the Imola Grand Prix. The Dutchman achieved his first success this year. Ferrari missed the podium by a narrow margin.”

Spain: Marca: “Verstappen beat unsinkable Hamilton. The Dutchman won the awards ceremony in Imola, but couldn’t take the lead from Lewis, who survived an accident and returned incredibly from ninth to second.”

As: “Verstappen defeated the world champion in an unforgettable race. A big win for” Mad Max “in Imola before defeating Hamilton and Norris.

France: L’Equipe: “Max Verstappen turns words into action. Eager to compete for the world title with Lewis Hamilton, the Dutchman won his first race of the season at Imola on Sunday. A victory built from the start.”

Austria: Kronen Zeitung: “Max Verstappen has finally announced his fight for the F1 World Championship title. The Dutch dominated the chaotic Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna on Sunday.

Switzerland: Blake: “Hamilton plows the field in heroic style, finishing second over Lando Norris in a McLaren and thanks to the fastest lap he maintains the championship lead. There is only one thing he did not catch: Verstappen cheated Paul Hamilton at the start and achieved victory over the finish line. First in the wet, then in the dry. Triumph of Eflter GP by “Mad Max” https://www.sueddeutsche.de/sport/.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 210419-99-258700 / 3