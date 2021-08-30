Motorsports – MotoGP: Marcel Schrötter 13. At Silverstone – Sport

Live from dpa news channel

SILVERSTONE (AP) – Motorcyclist Marcel Schrotter finished points in the Great Britain Grand Prix in Moto2.

The 28-year-old Landsberger finished 13th despite a penalty at Silverstone. On Friday, Schrotter ignored flag cues in training and thus had to complete a so-called long lap kick in the World Championship race.

Australian Remy Gardner won the race and thus cemented his lead in the overall standings. World Cup contender Raul Fernandez of Spain was eliminated for falling four laps before the end of the race. Schrotter continues to hold his ninth place in the drivers’ standings.

Fabio Quartararo won the MotoGP competition. With his victory, the 22-year-old Frenchman cemented his lead in the general standings on Sunday. Spaniards Alex Rins (Suzuki) and Alex Espargaro (Aprilia) completed the podium in their 12th race of the season.

Former world champion Marc Marquez (Honda) retired on the first lap after colliding with fellow Spaniard Jorge Martin (Ducati). Fan favorite Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) was overtaken by Italy after a solid start and came in 18th and penultimate to finish. The season will continue in two weeks at the Grand Prix in Aragon (Spain).

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 210829-99-12569/3