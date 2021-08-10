Motorsport – Team Vettel fails with demand for new look – Sports

Berlin – dpa – A request to reconsider the lost fuel in Sebastian Vettel’s car has been rejected after he eliminated second place in the Hungarian Grand Prix.

This was announced by Formula 1 after a video conference. Accordingly, Aston Martin Racing, represented by team boss Otmar Szafnauer among others, was unable to provide the necessary new “important evidence”, as stated in the decision of the race hosts.

Team boss Otmar Szafnauer confirmed they would have considered the evidence relevant, then confirmed in a statement from the racing team. Unfortunately, the FIA, represented by race director Michael Massey among others, saw things differently. “It’s disappointing,” said Szafnauer. They will now also reconsider their position with a view to protesting before the Court of Appeal.

In a post-race test, in which Vettel finished second behind surprise French winner Esteban Ocon, only 0.3 liters of fuel was found, according to the technical delegate. But at least one liter is required.

Aston Martin initially confirmed that, according to its own data, 1.74 liters should have remained in the car. But in further analysis, the team found a fuel supply defect and came to the conclusion that less than one liter remained in the tank, the statement said Monday. The reason for not leaving the required amount does not matter.

Vettel’s race team also protested the decision to drop Vettel. This will be dealt with separately before the World Automobile Association’s Court of Appeals. The car was confiscated after the race to preserve evidence.

As a result of Vettel’s later disqualification, Lewis Hamilton, who finished third at Mercedes, climbed to second. The seven-time world champion from Great Britain also took the overall lead over Red Bull’s Max Verstappen ahead of the summer break in the motorsport class. The season will continue this past weekend in August with the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.

