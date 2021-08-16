Motorsport – Moto 2: A fall and a penalty kick for Schrotter – 23rd place only – Sports

Spielberg (dpa) – Motorcycle pilot Marcel Schrotter finished only 23rd in the Austrian Grand Prix at Red Bull. In Moto2, the 28-year-old Landsberger fell after eight laps in Spielberg, but was unhurt.

The German managed to continue the race, but threw a penalty. Schrotter crossed the road in the race to catch up. When he crossed the finish line, he was more than a minute behind the winning Spaniard Raul Fernandez.

“We could have collected a lot of points today. The first five result would have been good for all of us again,” said a frustrated Schrotter, speaking of a “neglected race.” But he hopes “our hard work will be rewarded in the next races. We’ve seen we can be among the top runners.”

In the overall standings, the German slipped from seventh to ninth place. Australian Remy Gardner will continue to lead the overall standings, who finished the race in seventh place. Winner Raul Fernandez reduced his drivers’ deficit to 19 points.

Bender wins MotoGP

The win in the motorcycle race then went to South African Brad Bender. Heavy rain spoiled the standings in the final third of the race. Bender fell to the side of the road with dry tires and won the race at home for his employer KTM. Second place went to Italian Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati). Spaniard Jorge Martin (Ducati) finished third on the podium.

In the general standings, Fabio Quartaro consolidated his lead in seventh place. His French compatriot Johann Zarco (Ducati) has retired due to a fall and lost contact in the Drivers’ Championship. The MotoGP season will run in two weeks at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

