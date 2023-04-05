Motorola launched its first Edge 40 series smartphone

Motorola presents the Edge 40 Pro. The smartphone has a 6.67-inch screen with a refresh rate of 165Hz. The integrated processor should exceed the performance of its predecessor by 35 percent.

The Motorola brand, which belongs to Lenovo, introduced the first device of the Edge 40 series – Motorola Edge 40 Pro. It combines “unmatched comfort” and “exceptional performance,” Motorola said.

Specifically, the Edge 40 Pro has a borderless display with a diagonal of 6.67 inches. It has a refresh rate of 165 Hz. For comparison: view a file Edge 30 Ultra from last year With a refresh rate of 144 Hz.

There’s also more power in the Edge 40 Pro’s processor. Here Motorola moved from the first generation to the second generation of the Snapdragon 8 platform. Compared to the previous model, it offers 35% higher CPU performance, 25% higher GPU performance, and 40% higher power efficiency, says the smartphone manufacturer.

4 cameras, 30 hours of power

Those who like photography can refer to a total of four cameras. A 200MP camera like the Edge 30 Ultra isn’t built into Motorola’s Edge 40 Pro. However, the device has two 50MP cameras (one of which is an ultra wide angle camera with macro vision), a 12MP portrait camera and a 16MP front camera.

The Edge 40 Pro is also available in Lunar Blue. (Source: zVg)

According to Motorola, the Edge 40 Pro should be able to record “cinematic quality videos.” Meanwhile, two large stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support ensure good sound.

The Edge 40 Pro’s battery is said to power the device for up to 30 hours. Thanks to the quick charge function, it can be fully recharged in 23 minutes.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro is available in Lunar Blue and Interstellar Black. Motorola mentions CHF 999 as the RRP.

