MotoGP™ UK 2021: Report & Results

MotoGP™ is back at the historic Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire, UK for the first time since 2019. 67,000 spectators witnessed an exciting race and witnessed a thrilling battle for third place on the last lap between the Ducati drivers. Jack Miller and Aprilia-Pilot Alex Espargaro.

It was one of the highlights of the race at Silverstone: Miller managed to catch first leader Alex Espargaro and sit in front of him a few hundred meters from the finish. In the end, he lost touch with the top three and narrowly missed the podium.

Younger brother Alex Espargaro, Paul Espargaro He showed again at Silverstone that he was one of the fastest. After a tough start at Repsol Honda, the Spaniard delighted the British spectators with his third place in the lead in qualifying. The 2013 Moto2™ Champion made a textbook start and led the field on the infamous Hangar Straight.

Jack Miller caused a lot of tension on the last lap © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

His older brother Alex Espargaro took the chase early in the race, with world championship leader Fabio Quartararo behind him, followed by Francesco Bagnaia and Miller. On lap 4, Quartararo was able to push himself between the two brothers at the entrance to the Woodcote bend. Bagnaia and Miller continued to move forward right behind them.

After a lap, Quartararo took the lead with Pol Espargaró, which he soon lost to Aleix Espargaró. The big question was whether Paul Espargaro’s soft front tire would survive the race and give the Spaniard his first podium finish in the first class with Honda.

The answer came 12 laps later when Alex Rains Paul Espargaro, who was on the only Repsol Honda saddle left, came after his teammate Marc Marquez He retired early, relegating to fourth place. But Paul insisted – he continued to drive at a good pace and lost the podium in one place.

After a six-time first class champion, Marc Marquez, after a collision with Jorge Martin He showed his younger brother had to give up in the first round Alex Marquez Especially in the final stage its quality. With seven laps left, he climbed to seventh in his LCR Honda.

Hondas Pol Espargaró leads the field on the Hangar Straight © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

Just like Alex Marquez, Miller was able to increase his pace in the final stage of the race and put his fastest race ahead of Paul Espargaro. It wasn’t long before Miller finished fourth with six laps to go and reignite the fight on the podium.

Miller’s fight in his first 3 races in 5 races finally came to an end. On the final lap, the Australian had a dramatic duel with later third-placed Alex Espargaro, who gave Aprilia the top podium in the top flight. Quartararo led dominantly to victory and thus cemented his lead in the overall standings, with Reigns taking second place.

Paul Espargaro can be more than satisfied with his performance at Silverstone in the UK. Coming off the top spot, he’s overtaken his best result of the season so far, eighth in France, and a fifth ahead of a superb one. Brad Pender .

The South African Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team that raced in Red Bull Ring in Austria an unforgettable victory He won, led from 11th on the grid to 6th, followed by another KTM from Iker Likona who finished in the top ten for the second time in a row, ahead of the stunning Alex Marquez for eighth.

MotoGP™ UK result

Fabio Quartararo – Yamaha (France) Álex Rins – Suzuki (ESP) Alex Espargaro – Aprilia (Spain) Jack Miller – Ducati (Australia) Paul Espargaro – Honda (Spain) Brad Bender – KTM (SA) Iker Lekona – KTM (Spain) Alex Marquez – Honda (Spain) Joan Mir – Suzuki (Spain) Danilo Petrucci – KTM (ITA)