Mosquito plague on Lake Constance.. These are the reasons – News

After severe floods at the beginning of June, the mosquito epidemic is now spreading. These are the reasons.

It’s all about this: Mosquitoes spread explosively in Lake Constance after flood. Rainer Breithauer, an environmental protection officer in the German town of Radolfzell on Lake Constance, said one could already talk about a mosquito epidemic.

legend: Lake Constance, as here near Gottlieben, had plenty of water. Ideal conditions for mosquitoes.

These are the reasons: “All mosquitoes depend on stagnant water to lay their eggs, from which the larvae and finally the adults hatch,” explains Tobias Sutter, a medical entomologist at the Swiss Institute for Tropical and Public Health in Basel. In an area like Lake Constance, one can talk about so-called flood mosquitoes. These mosquitoes lay their eggs on the ground; On soil that may be flooded seasonally. “Eggs can survive dehydration and are essentially at rest.” If the lake level then rises and these areas are flooded, there could be a temporary mosquito epidemic, the expert said.

Tobias Sutter The world of medical insects

Tobias Sutter works at the Swiss Institute for Tropical and Public Health in Basel.

Additional reasons: For mosquitoes to grow well in water, they need the right temperatures. “These flood mosquitoes require a temperature of 20 to 30 degrees Celsius for the larvae to grow rapidly in the water.” If the temperature is lower, development can take much longer. If the temperature is high, the entire development can be completed in seven days. “Water alone is not enough,” Sutter says. If the water dries up again after a short time, the mosquitoes will not be able to fully develop.

Benefits birds and fish

According to the German Society for Nature Conservation (NABO), mosquitoes are a good thing for many animals. “All the insects that are evolving now constitute a very important source of nutrition for many species of fish as well as birds,” said Eberhard Klein from Naboo in Konstanz.

“Even more heavy rainfall after a flood can cause the larvae to die, for example, because they are damaged by heavy water drops.” There are many factors that must be in place for mosquitoes to develop quickly and successfully in an area, according to the expert.

Here’s what you can do about it: There are different methods of medical entomology to combat mosquito plague. “If you want to prevent mosquitoes from developing, biological insecticides are used in certain areas.” As an example, he cites the Magaddino Plain in Ticino, where as the water level rises in Lake Maggiore, mosquito plagues spread and biological insecticides are used. “For people who live in such an area and do not have a monitoring program nearby, light-colored, long, non-tight clothing is the best option,” Sutter says. Mosquito repellent sprays can also help. In addition, mosquito screens on windows and doors can prevent mosquitoes from entering the home.