Moroccan electricity for Great Britain – ingenieur.de

November 25, 2021
Jordan Lambert

The two states are connected to each other by submarine cables using high voltage direct current transmission. The British will cover eight percent of their electricity needs in the future.

In Morocco, solar radiation is more intense than in southern Spain. In the future, solar energy will reach Great Britain from there via an undersea cable.

Photo: PantherMedia/olly18

In a few years, the UK will get about 8% of its electricity from Morocco. In the state of Guelmim-Oued Noun, in the south of the North African country, with an area of ​​​​1500 km2 Photovoltaic systems and wind generators have been installed with a maximum production capacity of 10.5 GW. Solar energy systems alone occupy an area of ​​200 km2. Due to the high level of solar radiation there, the solar energy yield per unit area is twice that of Central Europe and still 20% higher than the sunny areas of Spain.

20 GWh storage batteries

Part of the electricity is stored in a huge battery system. It can absorb 20 gigawatts per hour and is used to plug blackouts caused by the rare lulls on the west coast of North Africa and darkness. The plan is to deliver 3.5 gigawatts of electricity over 20 hours a day. In low-consuming night hours, except in exceptional cases, electricity must not be supplied from Morocco.

