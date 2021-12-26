More than six in ten Britons rate Britain’s exit from the European Union negatively – Politics

Empty gas stations and supermarket shelves: the consequences of Brexit have been directly noticeable in Great Britain this year. A poll now shows a picture of sentiment around the country’s exit from the European Union.

LONDON (dpa) – More than six in ten Britons rated Britain’s exit from the European Union as negative or worse than expected in a recent poll.

A good quarter (26 per cent) in the poll by opinion think tank Opinium published on Christmas said Brexit has gone so far worse than expected. 35 per cent had previously expected a bad Brexit – and their predictions were confirmed. Only 14% thought Brexit was better than expected. Shortly before Christmas, about 1,900 British adults were interviewed for this.

Great Britain finally called on the European Union and a customs union about a year ago. Officially, Britain exited the European Union on January 31, 2020, but the transition phase with pretty much the same rules as before is still in place until the end of the year. A few days before the break, London and Brussels agreed on a joint trade agreement that the two sides signed on Christmas.

According to the Observer newspaper, which commissioned the survey, 42 per cent of those who voted to leave the Brexit referendum have a negative opinion. Opinium pollster Adam Drummond said, “We are now seeing a large minority of ‘Leave’ voters saying things are going well, or at least worse than expected. Instead of two closed blocs of Brexit opponents and advocates, The group of Brexit supporters is now more divided.

In the past few months, the consequences of Brexit have shown themselves to be impressive: There were gaps in supermarket shelves and gas stations that were sometimes on dry land for lack of truck drivers. Before Brexit, these mostly came from Eastern Europe, and now the free labor movement is over. There is also a shortage of workers in other service professions.