Reading time 2 minutes 15 seconds, article last modified January 24, 2022

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced that about 2,900 athletes from more than 90 countries and regions will participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics that will be held in Beijing on February 4, 2022, breaking the previous record of 2,873 athletes from 88 countries and regions at the Sochi 2014 #Olympic #WinterGames.

In addition, it is worth noting that female participation in the Beijing Winter Olympics is expected to reach an all-time high of 45 percent. Women’s competitions make up 47 percent of the 109 events in seven competitions, the highest percentage ever.

According to Reuters, IOC President Bach said that although the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and other countries have announced that they will not send government officials to the Beijing Winter Olympics, more than 90 national and regional Olympic committees have not. They made similar decisions. He believed that these countries and regions had one thing in common: the government supported their Olympic teams so that the athletes could realize their Olympic dreams.

Bach had previously stressed that the mission and responsibility of the International Olympic Committee is to “establish the Olympic Games and support the Olympic Charter.”

At a regular press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the Olympic Charter clearly states that sport is a human right.

The “politicization” of the #Olympic Games# is not only a violation of the human rights of athletes, but also a violation of the Olympic spirit and goes against the trend of solidarity and cooperation.

He believes that with the joint efforts of all parties, the Beijing Winter Olympics can become a great stage to practice the Olympic slogan “Faster, Higher, Stronger, Together” to reach the goal of attracting 300 million people to participate in the sports of snowboarding and snowboarding. and to make positive contributions to building a better and peaceful world.

To ensure that athletes from 90 countries and regions can fully focus on their events despite the COVID pandemic, Tong Lixin, director of the sports division of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the Beijing Winter Olympics, stressed that all staff are actively dealing with uncertainty and weather changes.

They will focus on ensuring the safety of #athletes in #competition based on the athlete centric concept.

They try to strike a balance between epidemic prevention and control and event planning. As such, they will carry out several actions, including encouraging all participating athletes to be vaccinated throughout the process and holding competitions in a closed loop.

Within the closed circuit, they will also do their best to provide humane and thoughtful services to make athletes feel at home.