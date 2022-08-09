More than 120 film shoots have already taken place in Mallorca – mallorca-services.es

Duration of Reading the Essay: Approx. 2 Minutes –

In the first half of 2022, filming in Palma, Mallorca, has stimulated direct investments of more than 5,297,800 euros, three times more than the same period in 2021, according to data presented by Palma on Monday (08/08/2022). Film Office.

The office, which reports to PalmaActiva, conducted a total of 132 shootings in the first half of the year, compared to 71 in the same period of 2021. Among these 132 requests for audiovisual projects: 35 projects for documentaries, reports or video clips, 28 photographic projects, 24 commercials, eight films and 33 consultations or other activities. It is worth highlighting the increase in projects in the fields of photography and advertising, which have increased by 100% and 300% respectively.

Projects of national origin are the majority with a total of 68, while Germany (28) and the United Kingdom (19) are the countries with the largest presence filming in Palma. Sweden (4), France (3), India (2), USA (2), Norway (2), Italy (2) and Poland (1) followed suit.

“The increase in investments has almost tripled over the previous year, confirming the boom in the audiovisual sector. From the figures available, we can conclude that direct investments made in Palma have reached pre-pandemic levels,” declared Jordi Vila, city councilor for economic development and employment, who highlighted the importance of the two Bollywood productions presented for the first time. Filmed in Palma.

A total of 1,436 people were involved in manufacturing in the first half of 2022, while 600 people were hired in the first half of 2021. In the first half of 2022, 798 people were employed at the site, compared to 455 during the same period in 2021. Palma Activa reported that people satisfied with Palma Film Office’s services were rated 9.4 out of 10.

