More than 100,000 Britons want to take in Ukrainian refugees

London Within a day, more than 100,000 Britons had already registered to receive refugees from Ukraine for several months. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed this on Tuesday and thanked his countrymen for their willingness to help. Starting next Friday, individual visas for those seeking protection from Ukraine can be organized through the new program. Shortly after the placement site was launched on Monday, it briefly collapsed. James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, said he was “really proud” because it reflected British hospitality.

Households receive an expense allowance of 350 pounds (about 415 euros) per month. Interested parties must provide a room without rent for at least six months and conduct checks in advance. They should also be able to name the refugees they want to take in. Minister Michael Gove said the program will initially start with Ukrainians who already have ties to the UK but will be open to others as it progresses.

The British government has come under great pressure with its restrictive and selective admission of refugees. So far, about 4,600 visas have been issued through another program that allows Ukrainian family members to be brought to Great Britain. This is a small fraction compared to the European Union. The main promise of Brexit was to regain control of the UK’s borders. As a result, London continues to refuse to allow those seeking protection to enter the country without appropriate visa controls and controls.