More than 100 million vaccine doses have been administered in the United States

As of Friday, more than 101 million doses of one of the three approved vaccines had been injected in the United States, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Accordingly, more than one in four adults in the country of about 330 million people received at least one first dose. 13.5 percent were fully vaccinated. For the particularly vulnerable population group over the age of 65, these values ​​were 61.1 percent and 32.4 percent, respectively.

According to the most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, more than 2 million doses were injected daily for an average of seven days. Accordingly, more than 133 million boxes have been delivered. President Joe Biden announced in a televised address Thursday evening that he would have the approved vaccines for all adults in the United States by May 1.

The first dose of the vaccine in the United States was given to a nurse in New York on December 14, 2020. At the time, Donald Trump was still president. Biden took office on January 20. He has made fighting the epidemic one of his most important tasks. Biden had promised to give 100 million doses of the vaccine in his first 100 days – that is, by the end of April. And he announced in his televised address that this goal would be achieved by the end of next week.

According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, about 30 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the United States since the start of the epidemic. More than 530,000 people died.