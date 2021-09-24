More Steam Deck details confirmed before launch

This page has been translated using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) – Valve’s Steam Deck is due to launch in a few months and we’re learning more and more as time gets closer.

The company has revealed a lot about the console, with several media having a working time and more being revealed online.

Now there are more questions about Official FAQ page released for the new portable console.

The site offers some interesting information about how Steam Deck works.

One such solid element is the fact that owners can add multiple Steam accounts to their Steam platform. Each user account also has its own separate saving data and settings. Therefore, you can share it with other family members to have a good time.

Another interesting feature is that, according to Valve, Steam Deck can also be connected to a computer and then used as a console for this slot machine. The company also notes that PC VR headsets can be connected to the console, but the console is not optimized for that.

Users can also play games directly from the microSD card, which helps with storage space.

The FAQ also talks a bit about docking and external hardware support. It seems that external GPUs are not supported which is a shame and docking with a PC does not improve performance as it is best rated for portable mode.

It also looks like Steam Deck’s user interface will eventually replace Steam’s Big Picture mode, so there’s plenty to look forward to on and off the console.

Steam Deck pre-orders are scheduled to ship to the United States, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom starting in December 2021. New orders will have to wait until 2022.