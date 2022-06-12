More sports news today – Swiss archers win EM bronze – Sports

Caption: Robin Hood – Swiss Edition

Switzerland can take a bronze medal in the Recurve Team category at the European Championships.

imago/sports press photo



Shooting: Bronze for Switzerland

Switzerland celebrated the last day of the shooting tournament in Munich. The men’s trio took the bronze in the Olympics category. Kiziah Chapin, Florian Fabre and Thomas Rover secured three starting places for the 2023 European Games. The Italian team took the title, and Spain took the silver.

Triathlon: Germany win in Leeds

The German mixed relay won the World Cup in Leeds. Final runner Laura Lindemann beat Great Britain (Georgia Taylor Brown) by 14 seconds. France took third place. The Swiss quartet around Fabian Mausen, Nora Ghamr, Sylvain Friedlans and Julie Deron couldn’t keep up with the best and had to give up the race due to the impending lap.



