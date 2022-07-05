Moosbach power outage is currently on 05.07.2022: here there are disruptions in the power grid

On Tuesday afternoon, a power outage occurred in Mosbach in the 92709 postal code area. Other parts of the area are currently affected by disruptions to the power grid. You can find out all the information about the power outage in Moosbach today and how to prepare optimally here on news.de

Power outage and maintenance in Mosbach at present

According to the report of the portal Störsauskunft.de, there are currently two accidents in Moosbach that affect disruptions to the power grid. The network operator responsible for the area is Bayernwerk Netz GmbH. On average, Bavarian residents have to live without electricity for about 9 minutes throughout the year. Blackouts are by no means the norm, and this is also the case in Mosbach. All the detailed information about potential and current network problems can be found here in our overview.

The following disruptions are currently available in Moosbach on July 5, 2022

In the supply area Leinschlag (within a radius of about 1 km) in Gröbenstädt, Moosbach (postal code 92709, County Neustadt an der Waldnaab) From the operator Bayernwerk Netz GmbH there is a temporary error. The problems are here since today 15:09. The cause is currently being sought, which is expected to continue until around 7:40 PM.

In addition, the network operator Bayernwerk Netz GmbH for Brunnenstraße: municipal library (within a radius of about 1 km) in Gröbenstädt, Moosbach (postal code 92709, district Neustadt an der Waldnaab) about one power outage. Technicians have been responsible for repair since 04/07/2022 at 07:52. Repairs are expected to be completed by 5:40 PM.

(As of: 05.07.2022, 5:52 pm)

Reporting a power outage in Moosbach: contact information for the responsible network operator

If you are affected by a power outage, keep quiet and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to an overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or rescue coordination centers of the fire brigade, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your power supply.

You can find the Baernerwerk Netz bug-clearing hotline here.

List of household items

It never hurts to have certain things in the house in case of an emergency. Here is an overview of items that can definitely help you in the event of a power outage:

light:

Torch / Candles / Tea Lights

Backup power sources:

Maybe an emergency power generator

Replacing batteries / replacing batteries / power bank

a meal:

camping stove with gas cartridge

Food/water supply perishable

climate:

Blankets / sleeping bags

Wood / coal / oil / petrol

cool box

Miscellaneous:

Medicine

wet wipes

Garbage bag

cash supply

Differences in power grid failure in comparison

Outages in the power grid occur from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is done to ensure that there is no power cut, and statistically speaking, German families have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes per year. In the UK, it takes more than an hour per year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy, it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Network Agency shows that key blackout numbers range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes per year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein suffer the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

+++ Editorial note: This text has been created on the basis of current data with the help of artificial intelligence. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected] +++

ROJ / news.de