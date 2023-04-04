Moon Mission: NASA designates participants for the next Artemis mission

NASA has named four people who will fly around the moon with the Artemis II mission next year: NASA astronaut Christina Koch, her colleagues Victor Glover and Reed Wiseman, and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen. They will be the first people to get close to the Moon since the Apollo astronauts last set foot on the Moon in 1972. Which shares NASA with an announcement of the participants on Monday.

Reed Wiseman will fly as the mission commander, with Victor Glover as the pilot. The other two, Koch and Hansen, have the role of mission specialist. Launching into lunar orbit with the help of the European-built Orion Service Module will send astronauts on a nearly four-day trip. They orbit the far side of the moon, 10,000 kilometers from its surface. The course is an eight, which is more than 370,000 km from Earth. NASA writes that during the roughly four-day return trip, the crew should continue to check the spacecraft’s systems.

The Artemis II mission is currently scheduled for November 2024. This will be the first crewed launch of Artemis after the successful test of the Artemis I mission in November 2022. The uncrewed Orion capsule traveled about 2.25 million km through space, circled the Moon and about 26 days later landed in the ocean Quiet. You have collected important data.