Moon Mission: NASA designates participants for the next Artemis mission

April 4, 2023
Faye Stephens

NASA has named four people who will fly around the moon with the Artemis II mission next year: NASA astronaut Christina Koch, her colleagues Victor Glover and Reed Wiseman, and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen. They will be the first people to get close to the Moon since the Apollo astronauts last set foot on the Moon in 1972. Which shares NASA with an announcement of the participants on Monday.

