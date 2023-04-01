“Monstrous Storm System”: Tornado Toll in the United States – Entertainment

President Biden encourages those affected

Police said two people were also killed in a violent storm in Sullivan County, Indiana. Police spokesman Matt Ames told CNN that several homes and the Volunteer Fire Department building were damaged. “It hit us hard,” said emergency services coordinator Jim Birtle.

A tornado killed at least 26 people in Mississippi and Alabama just one week ago. On Friday, US President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, visited the small town of Rolling Fork, Mississippi, which was particularly hard hit by the storm.

During the visit, Biden got an idea of ​​the devastation in the community of 2,000 residents and met with, among other things, the city’s mayor and affected residents. “You are not alone,” Biden said, amid the rubble of destroyed homes and uprooted trees. “The American people will stand with you. They will help you get through – and so will I.” On Monday, the president announced the opening of a local disaster center where affected residents can seek help.