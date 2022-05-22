Monkeypox reaches Switzerland – first case in Bern

Illness

Monkeypox virus reached Switzerland – the first case detected in the canton of Bern Now monkeypox has also reached Switzerland: the canton of Bern reported its first case on Saturday. The affected person is in isolation.

Monkeypox reached Switzerland. The first case was recorded in Bern. (Icon picture) Photo: WHO/Nigeria Center for Disease Control

Monkeypox, previously restricted to Africa, is spreading. In addition to cases in North America and Australia, reports from various European countries – including Switzerland – are increasing. As the Bern Cantonal Ministry of Health announced on Saturday afternoon, a case was detected in their region. It is the first known case in Switzerland.

Specifically, the first suspected case was reported to the Federal Office of Public Health (BAG) on Friday. Lab tests have now confirmed the suspicion, the health department writes. The Cantonal Medical Service (KAD) has begun tracing contacts to understand possible chains of infection.

The person had close physical contact outside

So far, it is known that the person in question had contact with the virus due to “close physical contact abroad”. She went to see a doctor because she had a fever, malaise, and blisters.

According to the Health Directorate, the person is isolated at home and the course of the disease is mild. In addition, a contact person has already been notified.

Possible vaccine not approved in Switzerland

Meanwhile, FOPH is “carefully” monitoring the situation, he writes on the website. There is currently no specific vaccine against monkeypox. However, first- and second-generation smallpox vaccines, which were given in Switzerland until 1972, provide “effective protection”. The third generation smallpox vaccine also protects. Although this is approved in the European Union, it has not been approved in Switzerland, as has also been said.

rare viral disease

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is transmitted from animals to humans. Since the beginning of May there has been an unusual backlog of cases in humans. According to the Health Directorate, person-to-person transmission can occur “through close contact with respiratory secretions, skin injuries of an infected person, or recently contaminated objects” – such as bed linen.

Monkeypox is usually milder than human pox, which has been eradicated since 1980. Most people recover within several weeks. People with monkeypox should self-isolate until the last blisters turn crusty.