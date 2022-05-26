Monkey pox spreads: Great Britain, Spain and Portugal are particularly affected

The number of cases of monkey flu outside Africa has exceeded 200. According to the dated data European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC)., Authorities in 19 countries have registered cases of viral infections. In addition to European countries, North America, Argentina, Australia and Israel are also affected.

The first case in the Arab world

On Tuesday there was a confirmed case for the first time in the Gulf region in the United Arab Emirates. There are three confirmed suspected cases in Morocco.

According to the ECDC, the majority of cases are reported in Great Britain and Spain (51 each) and Portugal (37). According to the RKI, there have been ten cases so far in Germany. Two cases have been reported in Switzerland and one in Austria.

PCR tests are yet to come

In France, where seven cases have been reported so far, the health minister visited the special crisis unit at the Institute Pastor in Paris and said there was nothing to worry about. In most cases, the disease is mild and will end after two to three weeks. Victims need to isolate themselves. Contact cases should be vaccinated against measles.

The special vaccine for monkeypox has so far only been approved in the United States and Canada. According to manufacturer Bavarian Nordic, approval is ongoing in the European Union. PCR tests are also to come: Pharmaceutical company Roche has announced the development of test kits.

Monkey fruit is widely considered in West and Central Africa. In early May, cases began to emerge outside the region of people who had not previously traveled to Africa. The course of the disease is generally much milder than that of human mammoth disease, which is considered extinct.