Monkey pox outbreak: Great Britain counts “new cases every day”

Status: 05/22/2022 3:43 pm

Monkey pox spreads across Britain without any contact with West or Central Africa. The symptoms are so far mild. The government has started purchasing the measles vaccine.

Monkey infections are on the rise in Great Britain. Susan Hopkins, UKHSA’s senior medical consultant, told the BBC: “We are finding more and more cases every day.

Monkey disease: Do not expect a wave of RKI infection Robert Holm, RBB, Morgenmagazin, May 23, 2022

20 cases were reported in Great Britain by Friday, and Hopkins now announced a new balance sheet on Monday with weekend numbers. There are “new” cases every day, he said. Most affected adults have “relatively mild” symptoms. He did not initially want to confirm the news that the victim should be treated in the intensive care unit.

Recovery in a few weeks

Monkey pox has been found in many European and North American countries since early May. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, and rashes that often start on the face and then spread to other parts of the body. Most people will recover in a few weeks.

According to current research, the spread requires close physical contact. Hopkins confirmed the WHO’s report that so far mainly homosexual or bisexual men have been affected. She insisted on the warning. There is no specific treatment for monkey flu. However, the normal measles vaccine is 85 percent preventable.

Presence of vaccines

According to Education Minister Nadeem Jahawi, the British government has already begun buying shares of the measles vaccine. “We are taking it very seriously,” he told the BBC

Previous infections have been reported in Great Britain, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Canada and the United States.