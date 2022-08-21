science

Monastic Life: Why Monks Had More Intestinal Parasites Than Common People

August 21, 2022
Faye Stephens

Many monasteries with the Augustinian order were already very progressive in the Middle Ages: the monks present went about their business in separate toilet units and were also able to wash their hands there. However, they were twice as likely to be infected with intestinal parasites as the general population, who had long lacked such facilities. That’s what a study by Tianyi Wang of the University of Cambridge and her team showed in the “International Journal of Paleopathology.”.

