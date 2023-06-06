Mold can lead to aggressive colon cancer

Researchers believe that mold causes an aggressive form of colon cancer. Young people are affected.

In addition to cardiovascular diseases, many people die from cancer. It was previously thought that colon cancer was a disease that mostly affected people of advanced age. However, scientists now suspect that a particularly aggressive type of colon cancer also affects young men. An international team of researchers wanted to find out what caused this alarming development. BILD der FRAU explains what the researchers discovered.

Obesity (obesity), diabetes and cancer, countless factors that lead to serious diseases. But what are the causes of this disease? A study recently presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) conference could shed light on this.

Benjamin Weinberg, an oncologist at Georgetown University Medical Center in the United States. He recently presented a study at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) conference. He says that obesity and diabetes are believed to be causes of colon cancer. In addition, mold can also cause bowel cancer, especially in young people.

Mold can cause colon cancer

According to Weinberg, mushrooms are three times more common in younger patients with colon cancer. This increase is particularly large among young people between the ages of 20 and 29.

Sign up now for the women’s photo newsletter The week’s best news, puzzles, recipes and guides delivered to you via email for free.

Why aggressive colon cancer occurs so frequently in young men has remained a mystery until now. The newly presented research findings now indicate that colon cancer can be caused not only by bacteria or viruses, but also by fungi. It may be possible to date the increase in aggressive colorectal cancer in young men.

Antibiotics may play a role

“We think there was some kind of exposure in the 1970s or 1980s. It’s likely that a lot of people were taking antibiotics for ear infections,” says the team of experts surrounding Weinberg. In their study, the experts found that something happened over time that caused the observed group to increase.

Originally, Fusobacterium nucleatum was the focus of science. The pathogen has been detected in both the young and the elderly in connection with colon cancer. Weinberg and his team have now shown that the fungus Cladosporium sphaerospermum occurs three times more often in tumors in younger patients with colorectal cancer than in older patients.

Mold causes skin diseases and possibly colon cancer

Cladosporium sphaerospermum is a mold that has long been suspected of causing various diseases in humans and animals. These include infections or nodules in the skin and tissue damage.

Study conclusion: “There is a clear difference in the intrauterine microbiome between younger and older colorectal cancer patients.”

More larger studies are needed to shed more light on the background between colon cancer and mold. Further studies could also clarify possible treatment approaches.

Sources: krebsgesellschaft.de; scinexx.de

________

Dear readers, read and learn about the latest research on cancer with BILD der FRAU:

Secondary breast cancer: why the cancer might come back

Fighting Cancer Cells: Why T Cells Need Magnesium

World Leukemia Day 2023: This is how you can not lose heart after diagnosis

Here we bring you more articles about cancer.





