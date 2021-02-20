Mockery, Mockery of Scotland: British Cohesion Adviser Surrenders After Two Weeks – Politics

The British Government Adviser on Cohesion in the UK threw the towel after just two weeks at his new job. Oliver Lewis, who previously participated in the Brexit campaign, said his role had become “unacceptable”, the BBC reported. Initially there was no official Downing Street statement.

The malicious reactions from Scotland were not prolonged after the news of the chancellor’s departure: “A dispute in the unit department. Or perhaps desperate to realize how flimsy the pursuit is,” so tweeted Scottish Prime Minister Nicolas Sturgeon.

Nicolas Sturgeon’s Scottish National Party (SNP) is calling for a second referendum on independence from the United Kingdom. In 2014, a slim majority of the population refused to separate.

At that time, Great Britain was still a member of the European Union. Sturgeon now argues that Brexit changed the conditions. In the 2016 Brexit vote, Scotland clearly voted to remain in the European Union. London is rejecting a new ballot, but a majority of Scots in polls have supported independence for months.