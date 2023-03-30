With the biggest rule change ever, Major League Baseball (MLB) wants to make the sport faster and more engaging.

legend: You must hurry ahead

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ryan Pibiot.

Imago/USA Today Network



According to many experts, baseball is in decline. Crowd numbers have been dropping for years – in stadiums and on television. With the new season starting Thursday, MLB has decided to make key changes to the rules:

Stadium hour: The pitcher is only allowed 15 seconds between pitches thrown (20 inches for occupied bases).

The pitcher is only allowed 15 seconds between pitches thrown (20 inches for occupied bases). Only 2 unsuccessful pitchers are allowed pickups (Try to kill opposing runners by throwing your teammates) in a row.

(Try to kill opposing runners by throwing your teammates) in a row. In the Inferior (The sandy portion of the field surrounding the bases must contain) at least two fullbacks on each side of center second base. This would make defensive tactics more difficult and increase the hitter’s chances of success.

(The sandy portion of the field surrounding the bases must contain) at least two fullbacks on each side of center second base. This would make defensive tactics more difficult and increase the hitter’s chances of success. with larger bases (46 instead of 38 cm) should make it easier to “steal” the bases.

(46 instead of 38 cm) should make it easier to “steal” the bases. Additional roles Start with a runner on second base to increase scoring probability (regular season only).

With the new rules, games should be more offensive and shorter. MLB wants to score points with youngsters in particular.



