MLB Rumors: Luis Castillo speculation dropping the Yankees; Blue Jays, Leaderboard Mets by George Springer

Training in spring is a month away, and the hot stove is kind of starting to warm up. We are up to 16 signers among our top 60 free proxies, Including six in the new year. Here’s a look at what the Yankees still have to do after signing to DJ LeMahieu and Corey KluberHere’s the latest rumbling hot stove.

Reds GM drops Castillo / Yankees rumors

Cincinnati Reds Ice Luis Castillo The name was floated in commercial rumors over the weekend, with speculation that the rights holder will be dealt with in the New York Yankees. However, the rumors proved to be just rumors. Reds’ General Manager Nick Krall issued a statement describing the notion that Castillo was on his way to the Bronx “completely wrong.”

“[The rumors] Completely wrong ” Kral told Bobby Nightingale of the Cincinnati Inquirer. “We intend [Castillo] As our alternate member for the year 2021. ”

But Kral appears to have been participating in the discussions. According to John Heyman of MLB NetworkThe Reds informed the teams that they now intend to stick with Castillo, but have tested the waters for a possible deal. Cincinnati specifically asked the Yankees shortstop Gilber Torres As the headline in a potential trade, Heyman added. Torres is coming out for a bear year (.243 / .356 / .368), but the 24-year-old is a two-time All-Star superstar and should be back in shape.

Castillo, 28, had a 3.21 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 89 strikes with 24 walks on 70 rounds in the abbreviated 2020 season. The strong right-handed person will make $ 4.2 million with the Reds in 2021 and will not become a free agent for three more seasons. It will be on top of the 2021 Sensi Cycle perhaps alongside the right hand Sony Gray, Whose name was also mentioned in commercial rumors this winter.

Springer’s decision is expected this week

The best free proxy George Springer The free agent decision is expected this week, According to John Morossi of MLB Network. As of now, Toronto Blue Jays And the New York Mets They are the first, Morossi adds.

CBS Sports ranked Springer as the first free agent available this winter. Here’s what we said about the midfielder:

Springer nets the top spot on Realmuto because the league always shied away from hunters’ mega deals. Only one had AAV exceeding $ 20 million in 2020, while eight players did. On the basis of talent, Springer is an above average midfielder who has achieved an OPS + North of 120 in six of his seven seasons and who has come out more than 20 times in five of those seven seasons. Springer has done a great job of reducing his strike rate over the years without affecting his gait rate, and in 2020 he made 17.1 percent of impressions in his best career. The one thing Springer doesn’t do, for the most part, is steal the rules. He has succeeded in 61 percent of his career attempts, including 52 percent over the past five years, and he’s rarely given the green light. It is not clear if the teams will or how they will run AstrosSpringer Signal theft scandal; Unlike Jose AltuffAnd the He appeared to be a voluntary recipient of “explosions”.

The 31-year-old Springer has been a mainstay with the Houston Astros since the club couched him as the eleventh overall pick in the 2011 MLB draft. He finished the 2020 season abbreviated with a slash. 265 / .359 / .540 aligned with 14 home runs, and six pairs , And three times, and 32 RBI at 222 panel appearances. It is a career of .270 / .361 / .491 (131 OPS +) hitter and is very comfortable in the standout. The three-time All-Star finished seventh in the MVP vote and won the 2017 World Series MVP award.

Her blue jays He missed the best goals this off season, but with Many of the top free agents Still on the board, they still had plenty of time to elope before spring training. Toronto lacks a natural midfielder, and adding a Springer would be a perfect fit, adding a veteran hitter to the roster of very young and talented ones.

The Mets, led by new owner Steve Cohen, have been their go-tos for this season. They have full space in Queens, but Springer will be an upgrade Brandon Nemo in the center. The Springer addition will also help preserve the Mets Jeff McNeill In his most comfortable position on second base, full-time.

Tanaka got “strong interest” from Japan

Free proxy start Masahiro Tanaka Still unsigned, and while the Yankees, their old team, are in touch, there is “a good change to bring about elsewhere,” John Heyman from MLB Network. Heiman adds that Tanaka, 32, has a lot of interest in returning to Japan to perform, and there is a possibility that the veteran right will receive a much larger contract.

The Yankees signed Tanaka to a seven-year, $ 155 million contract in 2014 after spending seven seasons coaching the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles in professional baseball league in Nippon.

Phyllis Add a possibility to trade with Boston

The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired CJ Chatham from the United States Boston Red Sox For the player to be named later or cash, The teams were announced on Monday. To make way on the list of 40 men, the Velez family named the right hand Victor Arano To commission.

According to the MLB pipeline, 26-year-old Chatham is ranked 14th best opportunity in Boston’s Farm System. He spent the 2020 season at the Red Sox Alternative Training Site. Red Sox drafted Chatham in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft. It reached Triple-A level for the first time in 2019, hitting .302 / .330 / .430 with .760 OPS in 20 matches. He will likely enter a seat / benefit role with Velez for 2021.

parents Get Musgrove in Triple Team Trade

Padres added another writer. They acquired Joe Musgrove in a three-team trade with Pirates and Mets. Here are the full trade details:

Padres receives: RHB Joe Musgrove

RHB Joe Musgrove Mets receive: LHP Joey Lucchesi

LHP Joey Lucchesi Pirates receive: RHP David BidnarLHP Omar Cruz, Chairman Hudson, RHP Drake Fellows, C / OF Endy Rodriguez

The Padres gets Musgrove for Bednar, Cruz, Head, Fellows, and Lucchesi. Get Mets Lucchesi for Rodriguez. Pirates get it all for Musgrove. Musgrove is the third high-end entry-level pitcher that Padres has acquired in the last month, and is joining him U darfish And the Blake Snell.

The Nationals agreed to a one-year deal with left-hand free agent John Lister. Leicester will step in fourth behind the team Max ScherzerAnd the Stephen StrasbourgAnd and Patrick CorbynAnd pay Joe Ross And the Eric Fede Below the wedge on the depth chart. Leicester has had a rough year with Cubs, Throw 61 innings using 5.16 ERs. He can still be counted on to eat the roles – Leicester made at least 31 startups each year from 2008-19, plus 12 again in the 60 game 2020 season.