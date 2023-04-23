Mixed Curling World Cup – The Swiss duo must lose the ice sport for the first time

Briar Schaller-Hurliman and Yannick Schaller conceded their first defeat in Match 3 of the World Mixed Curling Championship.

legend: He didn’t always find his game on Sunday

Yannick Schaller.

After a clear 11: 2 victory at the start of the World Mixed Curling Championships in Gangneung (South Korea), Breyer Schaller-Hurliman and Yannick Schaller met more resistance on the second day against Spain and the USA.

First, a narrow 8: 7 victory over Spain in the extra end. Things remained even until the sixth end, and then the Swiss duo made the supposed initial decision with a four-man home run in the seventh end to make it 7:4.

But Oihan Otaigi and Mikel Unanu equalized with a last-minute goal at three. In the extra end, Switzerland secured victory after all.

Clear defeat against the United States

A few hours later, Schaller-Hurlemann / Schaller never got into the match against Americans Corey Theis and Corey Dropkin. In the first half of the eight-ended game, they let three steals in a row. Finally they lost 2: 8. On Monday there will be a duel with the Turkish duet, which also won twice.



