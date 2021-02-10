“Mission Accomplished” – UAE space probe reaches Mars – news

The space probe of the United Arab Emirates entered Mars orbit without major accidents.

“The mission has been accomplished,” Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum wrote on Twitter Tuesday evening. The first space probe was launched in an Arab country to collect climate data on the red planet from Japan in July.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and thus the de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Sajid Al Nahyan, recently wrote in a tweet about a “historic Emirati mission”.

It covered 450 million kilometers

The “Hope” mission aims to help capture the first complete picture of Mars’ climate in a year on the planet. The space probe, which weighs 1,350 kilograms, will, among other things, monitor the atmosphere as well as changes in weather and changing seasons. On its seven-month journey, it traveled 450 million kilometers and flew through space at a speed of about 121,000 kilometers per hour.

Hope is the first of three space missions to reach Mars this month. China and NASA also launched investigations.

The UAE is moving forward with its space program. A mission to the Moon is also slated for 2024, during which an unmanned spacecraft will take off to the Earth’s moon and land there in a previously unexplored area.

We hope to grow the image

In addition to scientific knowledge and positive impacts on the economy, the extremely wealthy Gulf state hopes to cement its image. The disastrous human rights situation in the country is time and time again the focus of international criticism.

Neighboring Saudi Arabia is pursuing a similar strategy. A space agency was set up there by royal decree in December 2018 – barely three months after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who had criticized the government.