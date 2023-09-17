Milky Way on Wasserkuppe – Science Spectrum

Photo reader astronomy: Milky Way over Wasserkuppe
The Milky Way from last night on the Wasserkuppe I had the new Starglow filter on the lens, just to test if it worked better with the stars. Question: Do you sometimes use the starglow filter? Shooting data: Sony A7iv with Sony 20mm f1.8 lens, 91 x 10s exposure, ISO 6400, stacked with Sequator, contoured with DXO Pureraw, developed in Photoshop.
Data about the image
|[email protected]
|location
|Wasrcoby
|time
|
09/15/2023 00:00
|camera
|Sony A7iv
|Telescope/lens
|Sony 20mm f1.8
|Multiple
|Tripod for photos
|Exposure time
|91 x 10 seconds
|Post-processing
|Photo shop
View full image
Average rating:
Please allow Javascript to maintain the full functionality of Spektrum.de.
“Alcohol buff. Troublemaker. Introvert. Student. Social media lover. Web ninja. Bacon fan. Reader.”