Military exercises – surprisingly, China continues maneuvers around Taiwan – News

The Chinese military continued military exercises, although Beijing earlier said it would end the exercises on Sunday.

As reported by Chinese state television, the air and sea combat exercises in the Taiwan Strait focused on “joint anti-submarine operations and attack at sea.”

A Defense Ministry spokesman described the exercises as a “necessary warning” to the United States and Taiwan. It was an “appropriate” response to their “provocations”. Tensions were “consciously” created by the United States, as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taipei against Beijing’s opposition.

The Chinese leadership rejects such official communications from other countries to Taipei because it sees the island only as part of the People’s Republic of China. On the other hand, Taiwan has always considered itself an independent country.

Some Chinese commentators have pointed out that military exercises are taking place regularly and could become the new normal.

Through maneuvers, the People’s Liberation Army not only exercised a sea and air blockade, but also exercised a possible invasion of the island. The Taiwanese military sees such actions as part of a simulated attack on the main island of Taiwan.

China tests ‘offensive capabilities’

The Chinese Eastern Task Force said the maneuver continued north, southwest and east of Taiwan as planned. The focus is on testing offensive capabilities on land and at sea.

Caption: stone key



Taiwan’s military reported that Chinese planes carried out 66 sorties on Sunday alone. 22 aircraft crossed the unofficial, but by far the most respected Central Line, the Taiwan Strait. 14 warships also participated in the maneuvers in the strait. The Chinese armed forces closely followed the movements and issued warnings over the radio.