Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher pledge $3 million in donations to Ukrainian refugees

Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine – then part of the Soviet Union – and moved to the United States with her family at the age of seven. While she has acknowledged everything America has done for her and her family, she said she can’t forget her roots.
“Today I am a proud Ukrainian,” the Black Swan star said in a statement posted on the fundraising website. “The proud and brave Ukrainians deserve our help in their time of need.”
“Our family is starting this fund to provide immediate support and we will raise up to $3 million,” she wrote.
According to the fundraising website, shipping company Flexport is arranging shipments of relief supplies to refugee camps in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova. The non-profit website Airbnb.org provides free short-term accommodation to refugees from Ukraine.
Events in Ukraine are devastating. “There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity,” Kunis said.
In the clip, Kutcher, 44, praised “the courage of the people of the country in which he was born” and reassured his 4.4 million followers on Instagram “of the needs of those who choose safety.”
And on Saturday, Reynolds tweeted to solicit donations to neighboring countries: “Within 48 hours, dozens of Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. You need protection. If you donate, we will match it for up to $1 million, providing double the support.” UN agency for refugees.
According to the United Nations, one million refugees fled Ukraine in just one week.
