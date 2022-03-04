Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher pledge $3 million in donations to Ukrainian refugees

The couple hit the road in Hollywood GoFundMe campaign Stand with Ukraine Thursday aims to raise $30 million for Flexport.org and Airbnb.org, which they said are “two organizations that are actively working on the ground and providing immediate relief to those who need it most.”

Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine – then part of the Soviet Union – and moved to the United States with her family at the age of seven. While she has acknowledged everything America has done for her and her family, she said she can’t forget her roots.

“Today I am a proud Ukrainian,” the Black Swan star said in a statement posted on the fundraising website. “The proud and brave Ukrainians deserve our help in their time of need.”

“Our family is starting this fund to provide immediate support and we will raise up to $3 million,” she wrote.

According to the fundraising website, shipping company Flexport is arranging shipments of relief supplies to refugee camps in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova. The non-profit website Airbnb.org provides free short-term accommodation to refugees from Ukraine. Kunis also appeared alongside her husband Video shared on his Instagram account She spoke of the “devastating” conflict in Ukraine. Events in Ukraine are devastating. “There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity,” Kunis said. In the clip, Kutcher, 44, praised “the courage of the people of the country in which he was born” and reassured his 4.4 million followers on Instagram “of the needs of those who choose safety.” See also A captured British fishing vessel is back at sea The couple are the latest stars to show their support for the Ukrainians affected by the conflict. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds They also collect donations to help refugees in the country. And on Saturday, Reynolds tweeted to solicit donations to neighboring countries: “Within 48 hours, dozens of Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. You need protection. If you donate, we will match it for up to $1 million, providing double the support.” UN agency for refugees. According to the United Nations, one million refugees fled Ukraine in just one week.

