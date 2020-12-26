Mike Glennon starts in the middle for the Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville, Florida – Mike Glennon He will start in the middle for the Jacksonville Jaguars team against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Coach Doug Marron Glennon W. Gardner Minshaw The first-team representatives split over the course of the week before deciding to go with the eight-year veteran to clinch a 13-game losing streak.

Glennon’s fourth start of the season will come against one of his previous four teams.

Glennon completed 61% of his passes for 600 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions in losses to Cleveland, Minnesota and Tennessee. Marron put Glennon on the bench in the third quarter of Jaguar’s 31-10 loss to Tennessee, and Minsho ended the match and began the loss last week in Baltimore.

Minshew completed 22 of 29 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-14 loss against the Ravens. He has also been impeached five times, including once for safety, and Maroun opened the competition this week.

Glennon said earlier this week, “I never participated in any competition in practice during match week.” “It’s definitely unique, but we just have to do our job and that is to go out and play with the best we can and leave these decisions to the decision makers. It’s a unique situation. It was a unique year. So much has come out this year and I don’t think any of us expected it.”

Before this season, Glennon’s last start was on September 28, 2017, when he was with Chicago. He started his first four matches that season before being seated on the junior bench Mitchell Trubsky, Coined by the bear with the second general choice.