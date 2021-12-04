Microsoft thinks Chrome is ‘until 2008’ — and it promotes Edge

It’s no secret that Microsoft wants to impress users with their Edge browser. Now the tech giant is actively campaigning against alternatives.
The basics in brief
- Microsoft is putting increasing pressure to find users for Edge.
- The company currently fully advises against using alternative browsers.
- Microsoft, with its own browser, wants to create an all-in-one tool for Windows.
As it was said, “I am three thousand and eight, you are two thousand and late!” What Fergie said so beautifully in the Black Eyed Peas at the time, Microsoft is now taking it into account. And shoot against the competition. But what is going on there?
What Microsoft really wants is that As many users as possible are using Microsoft Edge. Who is currently on windows– The computer downloads an alternative browser, and it may receive an ugly message.
« This browser until 2008! Do you know what’s new? Microsoft Edge. “Is that what he’s saying here.
Microsoft is taking action against Chrome and the like
These reports were discovered on the American technology portal “Neowin”, among other things. During the short self-test, Nau.ch was unable to reproduce messages. According to various sources, these should be on devices windows 11 as well windows 10 appear.
The tech giant behind windows Actively doing bad advertising to browsers that don’t come from in-house production. In other reports, the company directed its name against Chrome: “Microsoft Edge is up and running Same technology as Chrome, with added confidence from Microsoft.
Microsoft has increasingly taken care of serving as many people as possible over the past few months Impress using your own browser. However, these actions generate criticism and negative headlines on the Internet.
