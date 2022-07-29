Microsoft Teams: Apple M1 and M2 original should also save power

Photo: Microsoft

Microsoft Teams for the M1 family and Apple’s new M2 processor should work more efficiently with native support, thus saving power and improving battery life. After Microsoft has already published the first beta version of the communications platform, version 1.5 has now been released for preview for Apple Silicon.

Support M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max, M1 Ultra and M2

While Teams version 1.5.00.17261 is designed exclusively for macOS on x86 systems and requires the Rosetta x86-64 binary translation of the M1 processor family and the new M2 processor, Preview v1.5.00.20352, and Exploration Build v1.5.00. 20915 and Development Build v1.5.00.20965 natively on Apple Silicon.

Microsoft offers all three versions for you to download and try.

Microsoft Teams for macOS and Apple Silicon

Microsoft Teams v1.5.00.20352- Construction preview

Microsoft Teams v1.5.00.20915- Exploration Building

Microsoft Teams v1.5.00.20965 – building development

With the final build of Teams for macOS and Apple Silicon, the company wants to take a little more time”keysFrom x86 to Arm64 by September.

Higher Efficiency Without Rational

By getting rid of the compatibility layer, teams should operate more efficiently with less power consumption, helping to dramatically improve battery life.

All core processes in Teams, as well as the main software, support applications such as the GPU and rendering processes now natively on the Arm64 platform. only the driver MSTeamsAudioDevice.driver It is still only available for x86 and has not yet been ported to Apple Silicon.

Due to the original implementation, teams also need fewer CPU and clock cycles, which should also reduce power consumption and speed up program startup.