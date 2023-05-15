Microsoft Phone Link for iOS is available today in Germany

We have the goal Barriers between mobile devices and Windowsto eliminate So that our users with the connect people abilitythe they are the most important. Moreover We have expanded our phone link capabilities. Already in the spring we had it Microsoft Phone Link for iOS to 39 languages ​​and 85 markets announce. far today The feature is available in Germany.

Phone Link has been available to Android® users for some time, giving them instant access to everything they know from their smartphone on their Windows PC. Now users with iOS mobile devices have the opportunity to easily connect with friends and family at important moments. Phone Link for iOS provides basic iOS support for calling, messaging, and accessing contacts. So Windows 11 customers don’t have to worry about missing an important call or text message. Because during presentations or focus stages, the iPhone is not always at hand. Now users can select and interact with notifications from their smartphones on their Windows PC. Plus, thanks to iCloud® integration with Photos, your best photo moments from your iPhone can be combined inside the Photos app in Windows 11 on your PC.

Instructions on how to use Microsoft Phone Link for iOS can be found here here.

More information can be found at English language blog.

Contribution from Tabea Sickert

Modern work and modern life intern

Tag: Windows 11