Microsoft is testing File Explorer ads in the latest Windows 11 Insider build

Windows 11 users may soon see more ads in the system’s default file browser, File Explorer. The ads were posted by Twitter user Florian (@flobo09), who posted the screenshot below on the social messaging service.

The screenshot shows the top of the File Explorer window. Below the address field is a pointer to Microsoft Editor, a Microsoft spelling and grammar checker available for both Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge.

Write with confidence across documents, email, and the web with the advanced writing suggestions of Microsoft Editor.

It appears that Microsoft is using File Explorer to promote some of its products. Another user replied that Microsoft suggests “Check PowerPoint Templates on Official Site” in File Explorer.

The new attempt to promote its products in Windows is not the first attempt to display ads in File Explorer. Microsoft started doing this back in 2017 Advertise its OneDrive service in File Explorer on Windows 10 devices.

The Windows 10 announcement in File Explorer announced an Office 365 subscription that would give users 1 TB of OneDrive storage as well as access to the Office apps.

The ad was not the first ad to appear on Windows 10 devices. Users spotted ads on various websites including lock screenand the start menuand the Contribution Listand the Taskbar.

The ads shown by Microsoft Windows Insiders on Microsoft Windows Insiders in File Explorer on Windows 11 have nothing to do with File Explorer itself. Microsoft Notepad is a browser extension and PowerPoint templates are only useful for use in PowerPoint and not in File Explorer.

Windows 11 and 10 display ads by default. Microsoft has different names for it, including Sync Provider Notifications or Tips & Suggestions.

Sync Provider notifications can be disabled in Windows 11 as follows:

Open File Explorer. At the top, select Menu > Three dots > Options. When the Folder Options window opens, go to the View menu. Scroll down until you find “Show sync provider notifications”. Clear this check box. Click OK.

on MSFT We recommend Users can disable File Explorer’s new advertising scheme by disabling Tips and Suggestions in Windows 11 settings.

How do I do it:

Select Start > Settings. Open System and then Notifications. Scroll to the bottom of the page that opens and uncheck “Get tips and suggestions for using Windows.”

This should take care of the ads in File Explorer.

The ad was only seen on the latest Insider builds of Windows 11; These are the development versions of Windows used for testing. It’s possible that ads won’t be pushed into stable versions of Windows, but it’s too early to tell.

Another option for users might be to use a different file manager for Windows. We recently reviewed some of them including NexusFileand the sigma file managerand the imperialists.

