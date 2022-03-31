Microsoft is moving ahead with a family plan for Xbox Game Pass

Xbox fans rejoiced that Microsoft is about to fill an annoying hole in the Xbox Xbox Game Pass Service (XGP). Xbox Game Pass is a Netflix-like game subscription service from Microsoft that gives you access to hundreds of games for a relatively small monthly fee. Many plans offer you games across PC, Xbox consoles, or the cloud on mobile devices, and they cover it all. Best Xbox Games From Microsoft on the first day.

A glaring omission from Xbox Game Pass in the past has been the lack of any kind of “family plan” for Xbox Game Pass, which lets you share access to the service with families. We’ve written before about the need for such a plan, given that Nintendo has been offering a family plan for its online services and platforms like Disney+ and Netflix that it’s owned for years. I’ve heard for a long time about Microsoft wanting to create a family plan at this point, although there are details to work out on how royalties will be distributed and how third-party licenses will be compensated for users who don’t grant them. t attached to the master plan. According to reliable sources familiar with Microsoft’s efforts, we can now confirm that Xbox He is Going forward is a family plan for Xbox Game Pass, which may launch later this year.

As far as we know, paying a higher tier for an Xbox Game Pass family plan would give five players access to games across the library and would be much cheaper than paying for five separate XGP accounts as is required today. Since Microsoft’s family account system is already in use for Office 365, players within the same country can play together with a single XGP subscription managed by a central account holder, just like Netflix. See also IPhone users at risk: A critical vulnerability has been discovered in Apple's popular feature However, some details are still unclear. For example, will there be separate family plans for the PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass console, or will they be exclusive to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate? The exact pricing is also unknown at this point, plus it would be a lot cheaper than having to pay for multiple separate accounts as is required today. We’re not sure when all of this will be announced, but it looks like Microsoft is preparing to announce it to the public in the relatively near future.



be productive Best cheap deals for Windows laptop in March 2022

You don’t have to empty your wallet to get a great device that can run Windows and help you get things done every day. You don’t even have to pay a lot for cool features like touch screens, bluetooth, and discrete graphics.

“Loving explorer. Award winning coffee fan. analyst. solving problems. troublemaker.”