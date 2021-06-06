Microsoft, Google, Mozilla, and Apple are standardizing browser extensions



The four Internet companies Microsoft, Google, Mozilla and an Apple You want to work together on a standard for browser extensions. The goal is to make it easier for developers to write extensions. Standard interfaces are offered for this.





Recently, the Edge service providers, ChromeAnd the fire fox And safari trips to WebExtensions Community Group WECG is incorporated. The group was founded within the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) and would like to work with developers so they can craft a standard. Add-on developers must be able to rely on consistent functionality, interfaces, and authorizations.



WECG would like to strive to maintain compatibility with existing extensions and their associated interfaces. Extension developers should be given the opportunity to write programs that save energy and do not have a negative impact on performance.

With the project, Microsoft, Google, Mozilla and Apple want to prevent many extensions from being available only for a specific browser. Due to the different APIs and core functionality, it can be difficult for developers to offer existing add-ons for other browsers.

No plans for a joint store

As a first step, the WebExtensions Community Group would like to create a unified specification for browser extensions. Companies can then build on this in the future. However, there is currently no plan for a common addon store that all browsers can use. Instead, each provider will run their own store and provide the extensions for download themselves.

