Microsoft Flight Simulator now works on Xbox too

Eleven months after Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 was published for PC, you can now explore virtual airspace with your Xbox.
The basics in brief
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 for Xbox Series S and X was released today.
- Since the first release in 1982, the simulator has only been run on a computer.
As of Tuesday, Microsoft Flight Simulator is no longer just for PC, but also Available for Xbox. It has been eleven months since the release of the current 2020 version.
However, the game has high demands on the console. It should download about 100 GB. The flight simulator also uses ray tracing for graphics, which only the latest generation supports. So there’s Microsoft Flight Simulator for Xbox Series S und X diesbut not them Xbox One.
The flight simulator allows players A virtual version of our land for aviation, which was recreated thanks to satellite data. So it is also possible to find your home, just like any other building. The game has come a long way since its first release – it will be 40 years old in 2022.
