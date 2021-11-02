Microsoft Edge introduces Linux version and bug fixes

Currently there are many news about Microsoft Edge from Redmond. The browser gets security patches, and for the first time a stable build of Linux.
The basics in brief
- Microsoft is currently providing many updates and improvements to Edge on an ongoing basis.
- Two open Chromium vulnerabilities are currently closed in the browser.
- In addition, Microsoft is releasing a stable release for the Linux operating system for the first time.
Chromium-based file browser windows– The developer is winning slowly though Safe for other users. Likewise, there are constantly updates and new releases for Microsoft Edge. Two gaps are currently being filled in Chromium and a new version of Linux is being released.
With security patches The “CVE-2021-38000” and “CVE-2021-38003” nozzles, which are already in use, have been fixed. These are bugs in Chromium itself, so similar patches for other Chromium browsers will likely follow in the near future.
Moreover, it is likely that Users with Linux operating systems Looking forward to the latest update. Because after several test releases, the first stable release of Microsoft Edge for Linux has now been published.
“Prone to fits of apathy. Zombie ninja. Entrepreneur. Organizer. Evil travel aficionado. Coffee practitioner. Beer lover.”