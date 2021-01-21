Microsoft Edge gets new colorful themes, sleeper tabs feature, and password manager

Microsoft is introducing new colorful themes for its Edge browser this week, along with updated icons and a new Sleep Tabs feature that improve the browser and the overall performance of the PC. To celebrate one year of Chromium-powered Microsoft Edge, the browser gets new themes available from Edge of the additional site.

The appearances range from simple colors all the way up to HelloAnd the Microsoft Flight SimulatorAnd and Forza horizon Themes. These new themes will include colors on new tab pages, tabs, the address bar, and other parts of the Edge browser.

Microsoft is also updating the icons used throughout Edge to better match the company’s Fluent Design system. “In our latest release, you’ll notice subtle updates to icons in Microsoft Edge that are more rounded and softer in appearance,” Liat bin Tzur explains, A Microsoft executive who works on the company’s “Modern Life” initiative. “This is just the beginning of our design journey and we are already envisioning how Fluent design will be introduced into all of our products. We can’t wait to share more of our insights in the near future.”

The overall look and feel of Edge might change, but Microsoft is also adding some useful features as well. A new feature of sleep tabs is now rolling out, and it aims to improve browser performance. Edge will now automatically release system resources to inactive tabs when you have a number of tabs open, which will help the new tabs work better or stop the browser from draining memory and CPU resources in the background.

Microsoft is also taking steps to publish the New password manager Features. Edge will automatically begin to suggest a secure, complex password when you sign up for a new website or try to change an existing password. The edge will get you too New password monitoring feature This will alert you if your password has been leaked online.

If that wasn’t enough, Edge history is finally rolling out and tabs syncing for everyone this week. These features are starting to roll out in a number of countries Advance in this monthFinally, allowing Edge users to sync entire web history and active tabs across multiple devices including iOS and Android.