Snow circus. But this is becoming increasingly rare. Not least because of climate change. Virtually a treadmill for alpine athletes who compete in races in Europe as well as in the USA and Canada.
Michaela Shiffrin knows that, too. The exceptional 26-year-old talent from the United States is currently concerned about her carbon footprint. “I have problems with the fact that the sport requires a lot of trips,” the two-time Olympic champion said at a media briefing on Wednesday evening.
Face the effects of climate change in your home country. There it manifests itself through wildfires, blizzards or other destructive forces of nature. “This is how the environment tells us we are doing something very wrong,” Shiffrin says. So she can imagine that one day she will end her career because of the climate.
The FIS wants to make an impact
Ski legend Felix Neuther recently commented on Blake’s climate problem. He is unhappy that the ski season begins in October. “Sports would do itself a huge favor if they put off the start,” he says. Also because there was almost no snow at first in Sölden. “In the future, skiing will have a credibility problem. Especially when it comes to climate change,” says Noether.
The International Skating Association knows it has to act. Recently, the Islamic Salvation Front announced that it will become climate positive by 2022. President Johan Elias would like to influence the sustainability of the sport. (my mom)
