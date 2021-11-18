sport

Michaela Shiffrin is considering retiring due to climate change

November 18, 2021
Eileen Curry

    Michaela Shiffrin

    The 26-year-old says she has big problems with all the travelers.

    Shiffrin in February 2021 after winning the combined World Cup at Cortina d'Ampezzo.

    Will strong American women soon stop competing for medals?

Snow circus. But this is becoming increasingly rare. Not least because of climate change. Virtually a treadmill for alpine athletes who compete in races in Europe as well as in the USA and Canada.

Michaela Shiffrin knows that, too. The exceptional 26-year-old talent from the United States is currently concerned about her carbon footprint. “I have problems with the fact that the sport requires a lot of trips,” the two-time Olympic champion said at a media briefing on Wednesday evening.

